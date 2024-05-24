Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.99% to Rs 640.15 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 22.00% to Rs 205.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 168.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.36% to Rs 2426.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2325.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Jamna Auto Industries rose 4.34% to Rs 54.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.99% to Rs 640.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 633.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.