For the full year,net profit rose 11.84% to Rs 1.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.34% to Rs 6.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Gilada Finance & Investments declined 86.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.12% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1.480.856.254.3317.57-74.1253.9227.710.160.692.362.080.150.692.332.050.070.501.701.52