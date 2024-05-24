Business Standard
Mysore Petro Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 134.98% to Rs 15.18 crore
Net loss of Mysore Petro Chemicals reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 134.98% to Rs 15.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 63.95% to Rs 7.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.36% to Rs 28.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.186.46 135 28.0518.41 52 OPM %-24.64-64.71 --24.46-38.78 - PBDT0.545.07 -89 10.1427.33 -63 PBT0.084.97 -98 9.3426.90 -65 NP-0.053.37 PL 7.4720.72 -64
First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

