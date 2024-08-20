Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt standalone net profit declines 82.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.93% to Rs 1120.91 croreNet profit of Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt declined 82.55% to Rs 46.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 266.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.93% to Rs 1120.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1230.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1120.911230.83 -9 OPM %53.6784.50 -PBDT702.131241.01 -43 PBT201.61495.91 -59 NP46.46266.28 -83
