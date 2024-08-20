Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit rises 14.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Chitrakut Holdings rose 14.71% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.310.26116.13115.380.420.340.420.340.390.34