Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit rises 14.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Chitrakut Holdings rose 14.71% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.310.26 19 OPM %116.13115.38 -PBDT0.420.34 24 PBT0.420.34 24 NP0.390.34 15
