Japan Market ends edge-up

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced 5.81 points, or 0.01%, to finish at 39,239.52. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 4.84 points, 0.18%, to 2,678.46.

Shares of Chip giants Advantest and Tokyo Electron gave up early gains to fall 2.69% and 0.69%, respectively, becoming the biggest drag for the Nikkei.

Steel makers jumped. Kobe Steel and Nippon Steel rose 3.6% and 3.21%, respectively.

Shares of trading firms were mixed after Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake in Japan's top five trading firms to around 9%. Mitsui & Co rose 1.11%, while Mitsubishi Corp inched down 0.12%. Itochu Corp rose 0.42%.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Overall Inflation Up 2.2% On Year In January- Japan overall consumer prices were up 2.2% on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday. That was in line with forecasts and down from 2.6% in December. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, inflation rose 0.1% - matching expectations and unchanged from the December reading. Core consumer prices, which exclude the volatile costs of food, were up 2.0% on year. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.9% and was down from 2.3% in the previous month.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen was stood at 150.49 per US dollar on Tuesday, little changed from 150.65 in Tokyo on Monday.

Japan stock market finished session marginally higher on Tuesday, 27 February 2024, as gains in steel makers and other traditional stocks were offset by losses in heavyweight chip-related stocks.