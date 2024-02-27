All-India House Price Index Rises To 3.8% In Q3FY24: RBI

All-India HPI increased by 3.8 per cent (y-o-y) in Q3:2023-24 compared to 3.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 2.8 per cent a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India reported. Annual HPI growth varied widely across the cities - ranging from a high of 8.4 per cent (Chennai) to a low of 0.6 per cent (Kochi). On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all-India HPI increased by 1.6 per cent in Q3:2023-24; among the ten cities, six (viz., Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kochi) recorded a rise in house prices during the latest quarter. The Reserve Bank released its quarterly house price index (HPI)1 (base: 2010-11=100) for Q3:2023-24, based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News