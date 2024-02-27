Sensex (    %)
                        
SEBI Issues Advisory Against Fraudulent Trading Schemes claiming to be offered to Indian residents by FPIs

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued advisory against fraudulent trading schemes claiming to be offered to Indian residents by FPIs. SEBI has been receiving a number of complaints regarding fraudulent trading platforms which falsely claim or suggest affiliation with SEBI-registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and claiming to offer trading opportunities through FPI or Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) Sub-accounts or Institutional Accounts with special privileges. SEBI urges investors to exercise caution and to steer clear of any social media messages, WhatsApp groups, Telegram channels, or apps claiming to facilitate stock market access through FPIs or FIIs registered with SEBI. Such schemes are fraudulent and do not have SEBI's endorsement.
First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

