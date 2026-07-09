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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan markets rise on tech gains

Japan markets rise on tech gains

Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Japanese equity markets ended higher on Thursday, breaking a two-day losing streak as technology stocks rebounded. The Nikkei 225 Index rose 1.38% to close at 67,744, while the broader Topix Index gained 0.35% to 4,020.

Investor sentiment improved after gains in US semiconductor and memory chip stocks overnight. Market confidence was also supported by reports that South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix's US listing was more than seven times oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor interest in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Meanwhile, US private equity firm Bain Capital sold its entire stake in Japanese flash memory maker Kioxia Holdings. Despite the stake sale, Kioxia's shares climbed more than 8% during the trading session.

 

Among major technology stocks, Murata Manufacturing gained 5%, Advantest rose 5.9%, Tokyo Electron advanced 5.5%, and Fujikura added 2.4%.

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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