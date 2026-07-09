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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Power Services secures orders worth Rs 653.12 cr

Rajesh Power Services secures orders worth Rs 653.12 cr

Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

From Paschim Gujarat Vij Company

Rajesh Power Services has received orders worth Rs 653.12 crore from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL) for conversion of existing 11kV High Tension (HT) Line and Low Tension (LT) Line Network into Under Ground Cable Network with Ring Main System with GIS Mapping and Asset Tagging at Bhavnagar, Anjar, Junagadh and Porbandar Circles of Gujarat.

 

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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