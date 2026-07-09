Rajesh Power Services secures orders worth Rs 653.12 cr
From Paschim Gujarat Vij CompanyRajesh Power Services has received orders worth Rs 653.12 crore from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL) for conversion of existing 11kV High Tension (HT) Line and Low Tension (LT) Line Network into Under Ground Cable Network with Ring Main System with GIS Mapping and Asset Tagging at Bhavnagar, Anjar, Junagadh and Porbandar Circles of Gujarat.
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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 4:16 PM IST