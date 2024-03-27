Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Japan Nikkei climbs 0.9%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Japan share market finished session firmly in positive territory on Wednesday, 27 March 2024, recouping some of the losses in the previous two sessions amid the Japanese yen's depreciation against the U.S. dollar while investors bought to earn dividends, with shares in exporters and financial companies leading the way.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index was up 364.70 points, or 0.9%, to 40,762.73. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 18.48 points, 0.66%, to 2,799.28.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen depreciated to upper 151 range against greenback on Wednesday, a week after the central bank decided to end its negative interest rates. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that the country will respond to excessive weakness in the yen. Japanese yen was last quoted at 151.70 against greenback, depreciated from 151.50 in New York overnight.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Japan Nikkei falls on BoJ policy tweak woes

Japan Nikkei rises 0.61%

Japan Nikkei falls on profit booking

Japan Nikkei recovers 0.4%

Japan Nikkei gains 0.54%

Welspun Corp arm to invest Rs 2,355-cr in multiple states

Market ends with strong gains; Nifty closes above 22,100

Sintex to invest up to Rs 2,355 cr to set up manufacturing units

Tata Motors unit join hands with HPCL to set up EV charging stations

Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Handelsblatt Media Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon