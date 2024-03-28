Sensex (    %)
                             
Japan Nikkei falls on ex-dividend selloff

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Japan share market finished session deeply in negative territory on Thursday, 28 March 2024, despite the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, as some traders booked profits after the recent strength in the markets and locking in dividend rights before the end of the current fiscal year.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index was down 594.66 points, or 1.46%, to 40,168.07. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 48.47 points, 1.73%, to 2,750.81.
Total 32 of 33 TSE sectors declined along with broader Topix index, with Pulp & Paper being worst performing sector, falling 6.07%, followed by Land Transportation (down 3.61%), Iron & Steel (down 3.53%), Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry (down 3.52%), and Pharmaceutical (down 3.15%) sectors.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen remains languishes near the lowest level since 1990 touched the previous day against greenback on Thursday, after Japan's top monetary officials met to discuss the rapidly weakening currency and suggested they were ready to intervene. The dollar reached 151.975 yeafter earlier locking in dividend rights before the end of the current fiscal year. n , its strongest against the yen since mid-1990, before easing 0.13% on the day to 151.36.
First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

