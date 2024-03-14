Sensex (    %)
                             
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences acquires land for new hospital in Thane

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of land on a 99-year lease and purchase of the building thereon for setting up a new Hospital at Thane.
The investment in the project is expected to be around Rs. 500 crore. The purchase of the building and lease amount will be paid from bank loan and internal accruals.
It would be a multi-specialty hospital with state-of-the-art tertiary and quaternary care facilities having a land area of approximately 2.59 Acres and a total built-up area of 2.72 Lakh sq. ft. The proposed hospital will have a bed capacity of 300 beds (approx.). This will be the first hospital of KIMS in the Mumbai-Thane region and the third in Maharashtra, following its presence in Nagpur and Nashik. The Nashik unit will be opening in Q1 FY25.
First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

