Japan's Nikkei edges up 0.14%

The Nikkei average edged up 0.14 percent to 38,700.87 while the broader Topix index settled 0.12 percent higher at 2,715.99.

A weaker yen lifted automakers, with Nissan Motor, Toyota and Honda Motor rising between half a percent and 1.4 percent.

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in August, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.8.

Japanese markets ended a choppy session slightly higher as data showed Japan's manufacturing activity moved closer to stabilization in August and businesses boosted investment in the second quarter of the year.