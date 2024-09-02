Chinese markets decline on mixed factory activity data

The dollar eased in Asian trading after hitting its highest level in nearly two weeks. Gold dipped below $2,500 per ounce while oil consolidated at lower levels ahead of an OPEC+ decision on output increase in the coming days.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.10 percent to 2,811.04 as mixed factory activity indicators raised new questions about efforts to stimulate the world's second-largest economy.

An official survey showed, China's factory activity hit a six-month low in August. A private survey manufacturing activity swung back to growth in August but deterioration in external demand led to new export orders falling for the first time in eight months and at the fastest pace since November 2023.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday even as Chinese and Hong Kong markets fell on economic concerns.