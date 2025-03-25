Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Waaree Energies approves expansion of capacity at its Brookshire and Chikhli plants

Board of Waaree Energies approves expansion of capacity at its Brookshire and Chikhli plants

Image

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 25 March 2025

The Board of Waaree Energies at its meeting held on 25 March 2025 has approved the establishment of an additional 1.6 GW Module manufacturing line at its unit situated at Brookshire, in the state of Texas, USA and setting up of additional module manufacturing lines with a Capacity of 3.2 GW at its plant in Chikhli, Dist: Navsari in the state of Gujarat.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

