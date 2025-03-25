Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail appoints Kishor Kumar Rajgaria as CFO

Texmaco Rail appoints Kishor Kumar Rajgaria as CFO

Image

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has announced that its board has approved the re-designation of Kishor Kumar Rajgaria, currently serving as the company secretary and compliance officer, to chief financial officer (CFO), effective from 1 April 2025.

Kishor Kumar Rajgaria, 56 years old, is a qualified chartered accountant, company secretary, and cost accountant. He has over two decades of experience in business planning, taxation, costing, internal auditing, and legal and secretarial functions. Rajgaria is currently designated as the joint chief financial officer, company secretary, and compliance officer of the company. He was previously associated with Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings as CFO since 2015 and served as the deputy group CFO at the Institute of Management Technologies.

In addition, the companys board has also approved the appointment of Sandeep Kumar Sultania as the new company secretary and compliance officer, effective from 1 April 2025.

 

Sandeep Kumar Sultania is a qualified chartered accountant, company secretary, cost & management accountant, and holds a Masters degree in Business Finance. His educational background also includes a Masters degree in Commerce, a Diploma in Information and System Audit, and certifications in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and SAP ERP. He is a life member of both the Direct Taxes Professionals' Association and the VIP Road Chartered Accountants' Association.

Sultania has over 27 years of experience in strategic finance, financial planning, financial accounting, fundraising, auditing, taxation, system automation, secretarial, and compliance. He has held senior leadership positions, including CFO and Company Secretary, at several prominent listed companies such as Manaksia, SREI, and Emami.

Prior to joining Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Sultania served as the Head of Business Finance and Company Secretary at Emami.

Also Read

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 80 Pro launch in April, reveals Amazon listing: What to expect

GT vs PBKS head-to-head record

IPL 2025: GT vs PBKS head-to-head record, key toss stats in Ahmedabad

Parliament, New Parliament

LIVE: Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2025 with 35 amendments

market, stock trading, trading

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex adds 32pts, Nifty ends at 23,668; SMIDs dip 1%; IT shares outshine

Nasa, Donald Trump

Nasa staff worried as layoffs begin under Trump's cost-cutting initiative

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company, with products including railway freight wagons, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structures for infrastructure industry, locomotive components and locomotive shells, railway bridges, steel castings, pressure vessels, etc.

The company's consolidated net profit soared 151.6% to Rs 76.72 crore on 47.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,326.14 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter slipped 4.33% to settle at Rs 140.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of JSW Steel approves transfer of Salav unit to JSW Green Steel

Board of JSW Steel approves transfer of Salav unit to JSW Green Steel

Seamec soars after consortium bags LoA from L&T Energy Hydrocarbon

Seamec soars after consortium bags LoA from L&T Energy Hydrocarbon

Kesoram Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kesoram Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Trishakti Industries secures Rs 1.5-cr contract from KEC International

Trishakti Industries secures Rs 1.5-cr contract from KEC International

Parliament extends tenure of 'One Nation, One Election' joint committee

Parliament extends tenure of 'One Nation, One Election' joint committee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon