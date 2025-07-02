Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets end lower

Japanese markets end lower

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets ended lower after Trump criticized Japan's trade policies and threatened to raise import tariffs on the country to 30 or 35 percent.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump criticized Japan's reluctance to accept imports of U.S. rice, as well as the imbalance in auto trade between the two countries.

The Nikkei average fell 0.56 percent to 39,762.48 while the broader Topix index settled 0.21 percent lower at 2,826.04. Kawasaki Heavy Industries lost 5 percent and Konami Group Corp plunged 6.9 percent while Daikin Industries surged 4.6 percent.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

