Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai composite index ends marginally lower

China's Shanghai composite index ends marginally lower

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at higher tariffs on certain countries after the July 9 deadline and Senate Republicans narrowly advanced his tax and spending bill, which risks $3tn deficit before Trump's term ends.

The U.S. dollar held near 3-1/2-year lows in Asian trade and gold edged down after two days of gains as investors awaited U.S. payroll data and assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious stance on rate cuts. Oil prices held steady ahead of key OPEC+ decision on August output policy.

China's Shanghai Composite finished marginally lower at 3,454.79 as tech shares fell amid ongoing global trade tensions. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.62 percent to 24,221.41 as traders returned from a holiday.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade with substantial losses; financial services shares under pressure

Benchmarks trade with substantial losses; financial services shares under pressure

Barometers edge higher; breadth strong

Barometers edge higher; breadth strong

Barometers end with moderates cuts; Nifty settles below 25,500

Barometers end with moderates cuts; Nifty settles below 25,500

Sambhv Steel Tubes jumps on debut

Sambhv Steel Tubes jumps on debut

HDB Financial Services IPO make good debut

HDB Financial Services IPO make good debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVERussia Sanctions BillDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon