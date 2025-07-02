Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sambhv Steel Tubes jumps on debut

Sambhv Steel Tubes jumps on debut

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Shares of Sambhv Steel Tubes were currently trading at Rs 99.76 at 10:30 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 21.66% compared with the issue price of Rs 82.

The scrip was listed at Rs 110.10, exhibiting a premium of 34.27% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 110.89 and a low of 96.17. On the BSE, over 51.41 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Sambhv Steel Tubes received was subscribed 28.46 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 June 2025 and it closed on 27 June 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 77 and 82 per share.

 

The offer comprised fresh issue of up to 5,36,58,537 equity shares at the upper price band of Rs 82 and 57142857 equity shares at the lower price band of Rs 77 aggregating Rs 440 crore and an offer for sale up to 1,21,95,122 equity shares crore at the upper price band of Rs 82 and 1,29,87,013 equity shares crore at the lower price band of Rs 77 aggregating Rs 100 crore.

The company proposes to utilized the net proceeds from the issue towards pre-payment or scheduled re-payment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company amounting Rs 390 crore and the balance towards general corporate purposes. As of April 30, 2025, the total outstanding borrowings of the company are Rs 554.585 crore including Rs 549.058 crore of fund based borrowings and Rs 5.527 crore of non-fund borrowings.

Also Read

stock market trading

Ceigall India share jumps 6% as arm bags order worth ₹1199.30-cr from NHAI

taxi, mobility, cabs, ola, uber

Govt permits surge fares of up to 2x base rate for cab aggregators

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 100 pts, Nifty near 25,500, SMIDs slip; HDB, Sambhv list at premium

England vs India 2nd Test: Key stats for Edgbaston game

ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Edgbaston pitch report, highest score, cricket stats

silver

Silver trading guide: Buy the dips unless sentiment weakens further

Sambhv Steel is one of the key manufacturers of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and structural tubes (hollow section) in India in terms of installed capacity as of March 31, 2024. It primarily manufactures value added products such as pre-galvanized (GP) coils, GP pipes, Stainless steel (SS) HRAP (hot rolled annealed and pickled) coils, SS cold rolled (CR) coils at the Kuthrel facility. The company has installed a captive power plant which, as of March 31, 2025, operates with an installed capacity of 25 MW (comprising a 16 MW waste heat recovery boiler (WHRB) and nine MW atmospheric fluidized bed combustion (AFBC) system) that provides a localized source of power to its Sarora facility.

Ahead of the IPO, Sambhav Steel Tubes on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, raised Rs 161.24 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.96 crore shares at Rs 82 each to 19 anchor investors.

The firm reported a standalone net profit of Rs 40.69 crore and a total income of Rs 1,016.09 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Afcons Infrastructure bags LoC from Reliance Industries for civil work at Jamnagar

Afcons Infrastructure bags LoC from Reliance Industries for civil work at Jamnagar

Asian Paints slips after CCI orders probe

Asian Paints slips after CCI orders probe

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO approval to import Durvalumab Solution

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO approval to import Durvalumab Solution

Wall Street Mixed Amid Tax Bill Progress and Economic Data; Dow Soars While Nasdaq Slips

Wall Street Mixed Amid Tax Bill Progress and Economic Data; Dow Soars While Nasdaq Slips

Maruti Suzuki sales dip 6.27% YoY to 167,993 units in June'25

Maruti Suzuki sales dip 6.27% YoY to 167,993 units in June'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon