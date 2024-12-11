Japanese markets end on a flat note

Japanese markets ended on a flat note amid uncertainty over how soon the Bank of Japan could raise interest rates.
The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 39,372.23, heading into the Bank of Japan policy meeting next week. The broader Topix index settled 0.29 percent higher at 2,749.31.
Nippon Steel Corp rose 0.6 percent after reports that the Biden administration would block its planned takeover of U.S. Steel on national security grounds.
