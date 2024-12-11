Business Standard
Japanese markets end on a flat note

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese markets ended on a flat note amid uncertainty over how soon the Bank of Japan could raise interest rates.

The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 39,372.23, heading into the Bank of Japan policy meeting next week. The broader Topix index settled 0.29 percent higher at 2,749.31.

Nippon Steel Corp rose 0.6 percent after reports that the Biden administration would block its planned takeover of U.S. Steel on national security grounds.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

