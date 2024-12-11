Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup, DRC Systems India Ltd, Sampann Utpadan India Ltd and Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 December 2024.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup, DRC Systems India Ltd, Sampann Utpadan India Ltd and Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 December 2024.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 117.25 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 9.46% to Rs 22.48. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6609 shares in the past one month.

DRC Systems India Ltd lost 7.87% to Rs 31.86. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39207 shares in the past one month.

Sampann Utpadan India Ltd fell 6.82% to Rs 35.92. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40849 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18523 shares in the past one month.

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd shed 6.60% to Rs 6.37. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71172 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

Parliament LIVE updates: RS chairman's conduct has been contrary to post's dignity, says Kharge

Stock market

Market Close Highlights: Sensex ends flat at 81,526; Nifty at 24,640; Bank drags, FMCG, Auto gain

Sanjay Malhotra takes charge as the 26th Governor of Reserve Bank of India

LIVE: 'Stability, continuity and policy are very important,' says new RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Protest, Delhi Protest, Bangladesh Protest, Hindu Protest

Hindus in Canada protest outside Bangladesh consulate over minority rights

Top 5 mid-range smartphones

Tech recap 2024: Top 5 mid-range smartphones from OnePlus, Motorola, more

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon