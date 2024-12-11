Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.29%

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.29%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday as traders awaited key U.S. CPI data due later in the day that could influence the Federal Reserve's interest -rate decision next week.

Currently, markets are pricing in an 85 percent chance of a quarter-point cut. Investors also braced for China's two-day Central Economic Work Conference that is expected to map out policies for next year.

The Japanese yen recovered from a recent slump against the U.S. dollar after data showed inflation in Japan's corporate goods prices accelerated to the fastest pace in 16 months, keeping the Bank of Japan under pressure to raise interest rates again.

 

Gold steadied near a two-week high in Asian trade and oil prices ticked higher amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.29 percent to 3,432.49 after President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that Beijing is fully confident in achieving its economic growth target this year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

Parliament LIVE updates: RS chairman's conduct has been contrary to post's dignity, says Kharge

Stock market

Market Close Highlights: Sensex ends flat at 81,526; Nifty at 24,640; Bank drags, FMCG, Auto gain

Sanjay Malhotra takes charge as the 26th Governor of Reserve Bank of India

LIVE: 'Stability, continuity and policy are very important,' says new RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Protest, Delhi Protest, Bangladesh Protest, Hindu Protest

Hindus in Canada protest outside Bangladesh consulate over minority rights

Top 5 mid-range smartphones

Tech recap 2024: Top 5 mid-range smartphones from OnePlus, Motorola, more

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon