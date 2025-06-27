Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets ends at 6-month high

Japanese markets ends at 6-month high

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Japanese markets ended at a six-month high amid hopes the U.S. will extend the deadline for reciprocal tariffs.

The Nikkei average jumped 1.43 percent to 40,150.79, marking its highest closing level since December 27. The broader Topix index settled 1.28 percent higher at 2,840.54.

Technology stocks followed their U.S. peers higher, supported by positive news around easing tensions in the Middle East and expectations for Fed rate cuts this year. Tokyo Electron surged 4.3 percent and SoftBank Group rallied 2.5 percent.

Defense-related Kawasaki Heavy Industries soared 6.2 percent on expectations of increased defense spending in the country.

Automakers Honda, Toyota and Nissan all gained around 3 percent, tracking a weaker yen as Tokyo's CPI data for June 2025 revealed a milder inflation trajectory than anticipated.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China's Shanghai Composite index ends 0.70% lower

China's Shanghai Composite index ends 0.70% lower

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO subscribed 93%

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO subscribed 93%

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 28.46 times

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 28.46 times

HDB Financial Services IPO subscribed 16.69 times

HDB Financial Services IPO subscribed 16.69 times

Jio Financial ends higher after SEBI grants registration certificate to Jio BlackRock Broking

Jio Financial ends higher after SEBI grants registration certificate to Jio BlackRock Broking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon