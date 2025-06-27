Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indogulf Cropsciences IPO subscribed 93%

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO subscribed 93%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

The offer received bids for 1.24 crore shares as against 1.33 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Indogulf Cropsciences received bids for 1,24,79,940 shares as against 1,33,65,710 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (27 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.93 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 26 June 2025 and it will close on 30 June 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 105 and 111 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 135 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 1.44 crore shares aggregating Rs 160 crore and an offer for sale of up to 36.03 lakh shares worth Rs 40 crore at the upper price band of Rs 111.

 

Proceeds will be used for working capital (Rs 65 crore), debt repayment (Rs 34.12 crore), and setting up a dry flowable (DF) plant in Sonipat, Haryana (Rs 14 crore), with the balance for general corporate purposes. As of 30 April 2025, the company had a working capital limit of Rs 264.08 crore and outstanding borrowings of Rs 256.82 crore on a consolidated basis.

Indogulf Cropsciences, established in 1993, is an agrochemical company manufacturing crop protection products, plant nutrients, and biologicals. It operates four plants in India with a presence in more than 34 countries and a product portfolio of 262 items. The company has a strong domestic and global distribution network and earns most of its revenue from crop protection solutions.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Pardon applications being carefully crafted with one man in mind: Trump

Left to Right - Yash Dayal, Chief Technology Officer, Wakefit.co, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-Founder, Wakefit.co, Ankit Garg, Founder, Wakefit.co.

Wakefit to raise Rs 468 crore via IPO; plans to expand Coco stores

scientist, scientific lab

Genomic testing sees sharp uptake in India, now growing beyond metros

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf

India's forex reserves dip by $1.01 bn to $697.93 bn in week to June 20

corporate governance, artificial intelligence, leadership, financial fraud

ESIC approves one-time amnesty scheme to cut litigation, boost ESI

Ahead of the IPO, Indogulf Cropsciences on Thursday, 23 June 2025, raised Rs 58.19 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 52.43 lakh shares at Rs 111 each to 5 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.68 crore and total income of Rs 464.19 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 28.46 times

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 28.46 times

HDB Financial Services IPO subscribed 16.69 times

HDB Financial Services IPO subscribed 16.69 times

Jio Financial ends higher after SEBI grants registration certificate to Jio BlackRock Broking

Jio Financial ends higher after SEBI grants registration certificate to Jio BlackRock Broking

Mazagon Dock to acquire Colombo Dockyard for Rs 452 crrore

Mazagon Dock to acquire Colombo Dockyard for Rs 452 crrore

Ahluwalia Contracts rallies after bagging orders worth Rs 1,104 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts rallies after bagging orders worth Rs 1,104 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon