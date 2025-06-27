Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index ends 0.70% lower

China's Shanghai Composite index ends 0.70% lower

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:07 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday despite U.S. President Donald Trump announcing a trade deal with China on rare earths and hinting at a major upcoming deal with India.

The ceasefire between Iran and Israel continued to hold and weak U.S. data fueled rate cut hopes, helping limit regional losses.

Gold dipped over 1 percent below $3,300 per ounce and the dollar index hovered near its lowest level since March 2022 ahead of the U.S. May Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data due later in the session.

Oil was on track for its worst weekly loss since March as supply concerns eased.

 

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.70 percent to 3,424.23 as new data showed China's industrial profits fell 9.1 percent year on year in the first five months of the year in the face of deepening deflationary pressures and a persistent property crisis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO subscribed 93%

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO subscribed 93%

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 28.46 times

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 28.46 times

HDB Financial Services IPO subscribed 16.69 times

HDB Financial Services IPO subscribed 16.69 times

Jio Financial ends higher after SEBI grants registration certificate to Jio BlackRock Broking

Jio Financial ends higher after SEBI grants registration certificate to Jio BlackRock Broking

Mazagon Dock to acquire Colombo Dockyard for Rs 452 crrore

Mazagon Dock to acquire Colombo Dockyard for Rs 452 crrore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon