Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Financial ends higher after SEBI grants registration certificate to Jio BlackRock Broking

Jio Financial ends higher after SEBI grants registration certificate to Jio BlackRock Broking

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Jio Financial Services advanced 3.57% to Rs 323.55 after the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has granted a certificate of registration dated 25 June 2025 to Jio BlackRock Broking (JBBPL) to act as a stock broker / clearing member.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

Jio Financial Services (JFSL) is a core investment company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Finance, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank.

 

The company had reported 1.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 316.11 crore on 18% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 493.24 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mazagon Dock to acquire Colombo Dockyard for Rs 452 crrore

Mazagon Dock to acquire Colombo Dockyard for Rs 452 crrore

Ahluwalia Contracts rallies after bagging orders worth Rs 1,104 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts rallies after bagging orders worth Rs 1,104 cr

Confidence Petroleum bags contract worth Rs 42-cr from PSUs

Confidence Petroleum bags contract worth Rs 42-cr from PSUs

Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Nashik under Lemon Tree Suites brand

Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Nashik under Lemon Tree Suites brand

TD Power Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TD Power Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon