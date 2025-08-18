Monday, August 18, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets hit a new record high

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Japanese markets hit a new record high ahead of inflation data due this week that could provide further guidance on whether the Bank of Japan will hike rates again this year.

The Nikkei average climbed 0.77 percent to 43,714.31 after the government said the U.S. is not pressuring the Bank of Japan for rate hikes.

The broader Topix index settled 0.43 percent higher at 3,120.96. A weaker yen lifted auto stocks, with Honda, Toyota and Nissan rising 2-3 percent.

Fast Retailing, the operator of fashion giant Uniqlo, rose 1.3 percent, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest added 1.5 percent.

