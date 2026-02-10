Japanese markets hit fresh record, Nikkei jumps 2.28%

Japanese markets set a fresh record on continued optimism surrounding Prime Minister Takaichi's landslide election victory.

The Nikkei average jumped 2.28 percent to 57,650.54, extending gains for a third consecutive session to reach a new record high even as the yen extended its recovery alongside rising equities.

The broader Topix index settled 1.90 percent higher at 3,855.28 amid expectations the government will push through higher spending and tax cuts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News