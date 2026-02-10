Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets hit fresh record, Nikkei jumps 2.28%

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 4:55 PM IST
Japanese markets set a fresh record on continued optimism surrounding Prime Minister Takaichi's landslide election victory.

The Nikkei average jumped 2.28 percent to 57,650.54, extending gains for a third consecutive session to reach a new record high even as the yen extended its recovery alongside rising equities.

The broader Topix index settled 1.90 percent higher at 3,855.28 amid expectations the government will push through higher spending and tax cuts.

Asian stocks end higher, China benchmark edge up 0.13%

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Sensex settles 208 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,900 level

KPI Green bags 300 MWac / 405 MWdc renewable power project from Adani Group

Board of Safari Industries approves QIP issue of Rs 500 cr

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 4:55 PM IST

