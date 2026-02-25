Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets hit record high

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese markets hit a new record, longer-term bonds continued to climb, and the yen gyrated against the dollar after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government nominated two new dovish-leaning academics to the Bank of Japan's nine-member board, prompting traders to pare expectations of a near-term rate hike.

The Nikkei average jumped 2.20 percent to 58,583.12, led by strong chip and AI names. The broader Topix index closed 0.71 percent higher at 3,843.16.

Nippon Steel shares plunged 5.5 percent after the company raised 600 billion ($3.9 billion) from an upsize sale of convertible bonds.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

