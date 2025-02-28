Japanese markets plummet, Nikkei down 2.88%

Japanese markets plunged amid tariff concerns and after the release of mixed industrial production, retail sales and inflation readings.
The Nikkei average tumbled 2.88 percent to 37,155.50, marking a five-month low amid much uncertainty over how earnings of companies operating overseas would be affected by the U.S. tariff policies.
The broader Topix index settled 1.98 percent lower at 2,682.09, pressured by selling of semiconductor-linked shares such as Advantest, Tokyo Electron and SoftBank Group.
