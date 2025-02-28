Friday, February 28, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets plummet, Nikkei down 2.88%

Japanese markets plummet, Nikkei down 2.88%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Japanese markets plunged amid tariff concerns and after the release of mixed industrial production, retail sales and inflation readings.

The Nikkei average tumbled 2.88 percent to 37,155.50, marking a five-month low amid much uncertainty over how earnings of companies operating overseas would be affected by the U.S. tariff policies.

The broader Topix index settled 1.98 percent lower at 2,682.09, pressured by selling of semiconductor-linked shares such as Advantest, Tokyo Electron and SoftBank Group.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian stocks plunge, China barometer down 1.98%

Asian stocks plunge, China barometer down 1.98%

Cantabil Retail opens five new showroom in Feb'25; total store count at 588

Cantabil Retail opens five new showroom in Feb'25; total store count at 588

Angel One drops on disclosing client data leak

Angel One drops on disclosing client data leak

Capital Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Capital Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Barometers turn rangebound; PSU Bank shares extend losses for 5th day

Barometers turn rangebound; PSU Bank shares extend losses for 5th day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon