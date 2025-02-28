Friday, February 28, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One drops on disclosing client data leak

Angel One drops on disclosing client data leak

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Angel One fell 3.83% to Rs 2113 after the company reported a data leakage incident involving unauthorized access to its Amazon Web Services (AWS) resources.

Angel One in a regulatory filing stated that it received alerts from its dark-web monitoring partner on 27 February 2025, indicating potential unauthorized access to client data. Upon investigation, the company confirmed that certain AWS resources had been compromised.

In response to the incident, Angel One took immediate action to secure its systems. This included changing all related credentials for its AWS cloud and other applications. Further, the company has engaged an external forensic partner to conduct a thorough investigation, including validating the impact of the incident and determining its root cause.

 

Angel One has emphasized that its preliminary assessment indicates that the data breach has not impacted clients' securities, funds, or credentials. The company has assured its clients that all accounts remain secure.

"We value the data privacy of our clients and as an immediate measure, we have engaged an external forensic partner to validate and investigate the impact of this incident and its thorough root cause analysis. We have verified that this breach does not have any impact on clients securities, funds and credentials; and all our client accounts remain secure," the company said in a statement.

The company is continuing its investigation to assess the full potential impact of the breach and has committed to taking all necessary actions to safeguard its clients' interests.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms to clients acquired directly and through assisted business.

The company reported 8.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 281.47 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 260.31 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 19.13% YoY to Rs 1,263.80 crore in Q3 FY25.

Capital Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Barometers turn rangebound; PSU Bank shares extend losses for 5th day

Nifty skids below 22,150; European mrkt opens lower

Crisil Ratings reaffirms 'AA+/A1+' rating Balrampur Chini with 'stable' outlook

Volumes jump at KSB Ltd counter

