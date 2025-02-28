Friday, February 28, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cantabil Retail opens five new showroom in Feb'25; total store count at 588

Cantabil Retail opens five new showroom in Feb'25; total store count at 588

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Cantabil Retail India said that it has opened 5 new showrooms/ shops at different location in India during the month of February 2025.

The company had opened 13 new showrooms/ shops in February 2024.

With this, the total number of showrooms/ shops of the company stood at 588 as on 28 February 2025.

Cantabil Retail India is in the business of designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing of apparels and accessories.

The company had reported 43% jump in net profit to Rs 34.4 crore on a 28% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 222.9 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Q3 FY24.

 

The scrip fell 2.67% to currently trade at Rs 242 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

