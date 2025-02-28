Friday, February 28, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks plunge, China barometer down 1.98%

Asian stocks plunge, China barometer down 1.98%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Asian stocks plummeted on Friday as traders grappled with underwhelming Nvidia Corp. results and U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariff threats.

China vowed to take "all necessary countermeasures and defend its legitimate rights and interests" after Trump said he would impose an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports, intensifying a brewing trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The additional tariff will come into effect on Tuesday alongside sweeping 25 percent levies on Canadian and Mexican imports.

Traders also awaited the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the PCE price index, later in the day for additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory in 2025.

 

The dollar held gains from Thursday as concerns over a potential global trade war heightened.

Treasuries held steady in Asian trade after selling slightly at the long end of the curve Thursday. Gold dipped but was on track for a 2 percent monthly gain.

Also Read

vodafone idea vi

Vodafone Idea gets Rs 16.73 cr GST demand from West Bengal tax dept

World bank

India needs 7.8% growth to become a developed nation by 2047: World Bank

Business Standard Manthan

Manthan LIVE: Quick commerce is a great option for offline retail, says Anshoo Sharma

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex down 1450 pts, Nifty near 22,100; SMIDs plunge over 2%; IT cracks 4%

Cop29, fossil fuel, climate change, pollution, 2024 global carbon project data for fossil fuel emissions

India, EU discuss ways to strengthen collaboration on climate change

Oil prices headed for their first monthly drop since November on concerns that the U.S. trade war may hurt global growth, worsen inflation and possibly spark recessions in some countries.

China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 1.98 percent to 3,320.90 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng plummeted 3.28 percent to 22,941.32 on trade war fears.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cantabil Retail opens five new showroom in Feb'25; total store count at 588

Cantabil Retail opens five new showroom in Feb'25; total store count at 588

Angel One drops on disclosing client data leak

Angel One drops on disclosing client data leak

Capital Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Capital Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Barometers turn rangebound; PSU Bank shares extend losses for 5th day

Barometers turn rangebound; PSU Bank shares extend losses for 5th day

Nifty skids below 22,150; European mrkt opens lower

Nifty skids below 22,150; European mrkt opens lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon