Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.58%

Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.58%

Image

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese markets rallied as Trump announced a major $500 billion AI infrastructure project in collaboration led by SoftBank, Oracle, and OpenAI. The Nikkei average jumped 1.58 percent to 39,646.25 while the broader Topix index settled 0.87 percent higher at 2,737.19.

SoftBank Group Corp shares surged 10.6 percent, while Advantest climbed 4 percent and Tokyo Electron advanced 1.7 percent.

The yen slipped from a five-week high touched on Tuesday after media reports suggested the Bank of Japan remains on track to raise interest rates on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

