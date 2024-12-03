Fedbank Financial Services allots 6.66 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Fedbank Financial Services has allotted 6,66,667 equity shares under ESOS on 03 December 2024. As a result of the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 3,71,91,92,030 consisting of 37,19,19,203 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,72,58,58,700 consisting of 37,25,85,870 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.
