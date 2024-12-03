Five-Star Business Finance allots 9.37 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Five-Star Business Finance has allotted 9,37,535 equity shares under Five-Star Associate Stock Option Scheme on 03 December 2024.
The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs 29,24,89,710 consisting of 29,24,89,710 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each to Rs 29,34,27,245 consisting of 29,34,27,245 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each.
