Five-Star Business Finance allots 9.37 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Five-Star Business Finance allots 9.37 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Five-Star Business Finance has allotted 9,37,535 equity shares under Five-Star Associate Stock Option Scheme on 03 December 2024.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs 29,24,89,710 consisting of 29,24,89,710 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each to Rs 29,34,27,245 consisting of 29,34,27,245 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

