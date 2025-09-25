Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epack Prefab Technologies IPO subscribed 59%

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO subscribed 59%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 1.04 crore shares as against 1.76 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Epack Prefab Technologies received bids for 1,04,69,879 shares as against 1,76,70,103 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.59 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it will close on 26 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 194 and 204 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 73 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises both a fresh issue of equity share aggregating to Rs 300 crore and offer for sale of 1,00,00,000 crore equity shares all by promoters, promoter family and promoter group companies.

 

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, Rs 102.967 crore will be towards financing the capital expenditure requirements for setting up new manufacturing facility at Alwar (in Rajasthan) for manufacturing of continuous Sandwich Insulated Panels and pre-engineered steel building. Rs 58.173 crore for financing the capital expenditure towards expansion of existing manufacturing facility at Mambattu (Unit 4) in Andhra Pradesh for increasing the pre-engineered steel building capacity. Rs 70 crore for repayment and/or pre-payment of certain borrowings availed by the company; and balance for general corporate purposes.

Epack Prefab Technologies is engaged in pre-fab business, wherein it provide complete solutions to customers on turnkey basis which includes designing, manufacturing, installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings, pre-fabricated structures and its components in India and overseas.

Also Read

Woman in a hospital

China's chemical nightmare: Woman dies after stepping on deadly acid

Afcons

Afcons inducts Firoz Mistry, Santosh Nayar as new members on its board

Auto debit rules, card payments, Digital payments

Digital payments jump to ₹11 trillion on first day of new GST rates

Nuvama, Nuvama group

Nuvama, C&W-backed fund buys ₹2,550-cr Chennai office campus from Keppel

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G in new colour

Samsung Galaxy A56, A36 get new colours; offers announced across series

It sells its pre-fab business products under the brand name EPACK PREFAB and EPS packaging business products under the brand name EPACK PACKAGING. In FY25 revenue from operations about 84.07% came from pre-fab business segment and balance 15.93% came from EPS packaging business.

Ahead of the IPO, Epack Prefab Technologies on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, raised Rs 151.19 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 74.11 lakh shares at Rs 204 each to 16 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.32 crore and sales of Rs 1,133.92 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Trualt Bioenergy IPO subscribed 44%

Trualt Bioenergy IPO subscribed 44%

Bulls retreat as Nifty slips below 24,900 in a losing spell

Bulls retreat as Nifty slips below 24,900 in a losing spell

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.65%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.65%

Japanese markets end modestly higher

Japanese markets end modestly higher

Asian shares almost flat in muted trade, China benchmark end flat

Asian shares almost flat in muted trade, China benchmark end flat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon