Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 2.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.27% to Rs 242.27 croreNet profit of Jay Ushin rose 2.95% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.27% to Rs 242.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 212.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales242.27212.02 14 OPM %3.814.55 -PBDT9.068.13 11 PBT4.984.14 20 NP3.493.39 3
