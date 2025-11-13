Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 18.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.82% to Rs 17.12 croreNet profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 18.88% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 17.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.1213.29 29 OPM %38.0829.65 -PBDT9.886.88 44 PBT9.706.72 44 NP5.924.98 19
