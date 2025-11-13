Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HB Leasing & Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

HB Leasing & Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of HB Leasing & Finance Co reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.03 33 OPM %-250.00-333.33 -PBDT-0.10-0.10 0 PBT-0.10-0.10 0 NP-0.10-0.10 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 18.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 18.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit declines 51.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit declines 51.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Aravali Securities & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Aravali Securities & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

AB Cotspin India consolidated net profit rises 105.68% in the September 2025 quarter

AB Cotspin India consolidated net profit rises 105.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi Blast Protein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon