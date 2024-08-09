Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Jayatma Enterprises rose 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.160.140-21.430.170.120.150.110.110.07