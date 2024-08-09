Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Jayatma Enterprises rose 57.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.160.14 14 OPM %0-21.43 -PBDT0.170.12 42 PBT0.150.11 36 NP0.110.07 57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content