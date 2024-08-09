Volumes spurt at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd registered volume of 8.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares Affle India Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd registered volume of 8.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.24% to Rs.2,351.70. Volumes stood at 3.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Affle India Ltd clocked volume of 41.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.52% to Rs.1,564.00. Volumes stood at 2.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd recorded volume of 106.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.99% to Rs.741.65. Volumes stood at 14.97 lakh shares in the last session.

KFin Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 100.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.72% to Rs.1,033.70. Volumes stood at 30.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Metro Brands Ltd witnessed volume of 5.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 91685 shares. The stock increased 2.16% to Rs.1,367.85. Volumes stood at 1.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News