Deccan Cements standalone net profit declines 80.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Deccan Cements declined 80.13% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.38% to Rs 172.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 192.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.172.15192.086.5813.1311.3225.954.3119.142.8114.14