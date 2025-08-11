Jaysynth Orgochem consolidated net profit declines 39.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.15% to Rs 59.01 croreNet profit of Jaysynth Orgochem declined 39.86% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 59.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales59.0150.37 17 OPM %6.308.08 -PBDT3.224.45 -28 PBT2.533.88 -35 NP1.722.86 -40
