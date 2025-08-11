Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit declines 56.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.87% to Rs 16.63 croreNet profit of Saboo Sodium Chloro declined 56.50% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.87% to Rs 16.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.6315.00 11 OPM %11.0018.73 -PBDT1.292.44 -47 PBT0.872.00 -57 NP0.872.00 -57
