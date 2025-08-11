Monday, August 11, 2025 | 03:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indus Finance standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Indus Finance standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 21.74% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net profit of Indus Finance rose 240.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.74% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.120.92 22 OPM %68.7540.22 -PBDT0.300.06 400 PBT0.290.05 480 NP0.170.05 240

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shreyans Financials & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shreyans Financials & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit declines 56.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit declines 56.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.77 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.77 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Globus Power Generation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Globus Power Generation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 1.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 1.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon