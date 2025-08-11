Indus Finance standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.74% to Rs 1.12 croreNet profit of Indus Finance rose 240.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.74% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.120.92 22 OPM %68.7540.22 -PBDT0.300.06 400 PBT0.290.05 480 NP0.170.05 240
