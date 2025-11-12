Jaysynth Orgochem consolidated net profit rises 16.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.51% to Rs 65.80 croreNet profit of Jaysynth Orgochem rose 16.75% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 65.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales65.8057.46 15 OPM %9.7111.00 -PBDT7.526.55 15 PBT6.825.76 18 NP4.954.24 17
