Shukra Jewellery consolidated net profit rises 55.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.06% to Rs 1.08 croreNet profit of Shukra Jewellery rose 55.26% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 47.06% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.082.04 -47 OPM %55.5619.12 -PBDT0.600.38 58 PBT0.590.38 55 NP0.590.38 55
