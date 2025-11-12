BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.14% to Rs 691.41 croreNet profit of BCL Industries rose 4.52% to Rs 28.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 691.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 721.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales691.41721.28 -4 OPM %9.717.62 -PBDT58.1650.75 15 PBT45.0439.28 15 NP28.9027.65 5
